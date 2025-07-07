Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

