Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Chemed worth $44,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $95,872,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 131,200.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 166,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 166,625 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $61,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $54,587,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at $42,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,259.73. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $472.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $555.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.17. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $623.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $646.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

