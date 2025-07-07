CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.87. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

