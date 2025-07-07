Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON) Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,971 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.92% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $52,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CON opened at $20.56 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

