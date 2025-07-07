CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CorVel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $102.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.10.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,400 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $259,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,034.50. This trade represents a 25.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $3,379,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

