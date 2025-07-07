Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NYSE CUZ opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

