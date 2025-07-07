Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 171,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $13,357,746.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 613,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,809,177.50. This trade represents a 21.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 59,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $4,470,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,603,961 shares in the company, valued at $569,992,916.56. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,139 shares of company stock worth $75,820,113. Insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.