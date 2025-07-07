Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -39.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. New Street Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

