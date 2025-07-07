D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 239 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 0.7%

ASML opened at $794.20 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $749.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $722.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $913.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

