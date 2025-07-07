D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,728 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Nelnet worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 292.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 14.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,204,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 13,657.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNI opened at $122.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 34.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $398.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, analysts predict that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Nelnet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

