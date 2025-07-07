D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,469 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VCIT opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

