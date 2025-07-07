D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 641.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,231,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,831,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,742 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,162,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,477,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 51,002 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $66.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

