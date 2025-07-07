D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,178,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after buying an additional 935,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,460,000 after buying an additional 1,134,915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 798,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,880,000 after buying an additional 186,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 391,013.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,712,000 after purchasing an additional 617,801 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,345,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $112.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $112.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.