D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $354.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:PSA opened at $296.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.17. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.06. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.17%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.