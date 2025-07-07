D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

