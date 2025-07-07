D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,052 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $239.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

