D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 27,378 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.52% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCM. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,371,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,071,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 956,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 936.0% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 884,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 799,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,064 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:INCM opened at $27.30 on Monday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $702.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46,507.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

