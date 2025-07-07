D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 3,220 Shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $939,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 121,168.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KNGZ opened at $34.58 on Monday. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.
