D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

