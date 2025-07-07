D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $15,724,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $456.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.08. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $509.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.