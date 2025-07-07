D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 2.35% of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA INCE opened at $58.65 on Monday. Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $93.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Equity Focus ETF (INCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation with lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in stocks globally using proprietary fundamental research. INCE was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

