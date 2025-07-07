D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $730,716,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,434,000 after acquiring an additional 958,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,434,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,869,000 after acquiring an additional 290,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

