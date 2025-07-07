D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $399.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $286.00 and a fifty-two week high of $400.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $373.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.