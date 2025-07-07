D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.19% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

PDP stock opened at $109.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.30. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0429 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

