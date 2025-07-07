D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $81.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

