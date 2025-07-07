D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $67.57.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.