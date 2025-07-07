D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

KHC stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

