D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,816,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,458.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,015,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,123 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,251,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $137,999,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $439.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $438.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

