D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

