D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

