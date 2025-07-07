D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after buying an additional 97,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $98.47 and a 1-year high of $129.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.47.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

