D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.12% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Novem Group grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 130,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Up 1.9%

BATS RDVI opened at $25.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.