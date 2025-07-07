D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,077,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 17,785.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after acquiring an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after acquiring an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after acquiring an additional 426,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $138.51 on Monday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,108. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

