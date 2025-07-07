D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $348.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day moving average is $398.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

