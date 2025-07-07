D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 68,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,967,000.

Get First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $36.67 on Monday. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $36.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $328.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.98.

About First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.