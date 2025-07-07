D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 28,562 Shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 83.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Potlatch during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 408,355 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after buying an additional 260,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Potlatch by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Potlatch from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Potlatch stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.14. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Potlatch had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. Potlatch’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

