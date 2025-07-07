D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,419 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 520.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 23.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Coupang Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE CPNG opened at $30.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.96 billion, a PE ratio of 216.21 and a beta of 1.16. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $30.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $5,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,319,421 shares in the company, valued at $37,418,779.56. This represents a 13.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $4,919,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,092,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,814,271.90. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,459,697 shares of company stock worth $1,067,780,811 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.