D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,432 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

