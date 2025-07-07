D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 299.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,224,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $516.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $517.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.