D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 308,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,571,000 after purchasing an additional 263,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 14.4%

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.