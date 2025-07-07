D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,276,000.

JEPQ opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4942 per share. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

