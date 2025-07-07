D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

