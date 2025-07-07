D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 10,095 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 115,574 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 141,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $75.15 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. China Renaissance started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

