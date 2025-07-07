D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 14,645 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DFAS opened at $65.87 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

