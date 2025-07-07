D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,138 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,253.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 83,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

