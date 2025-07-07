D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 346 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.04.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $517.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.54. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $532.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

