D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 420 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $350.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $296.40 and a 52-week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.