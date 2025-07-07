D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,800 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,407,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,369,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,666,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,037 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,489,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,797,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $75.55 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

In other Sempra Energy news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

