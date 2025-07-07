D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 48,375 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,375 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2,071.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kenvue by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Up 0.6%

KVUE opened at $21.02 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.