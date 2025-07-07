D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 6,020 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

PVAL opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

